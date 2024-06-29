Top track

Rotondo Music Festival 2024 - Day 2

Rotondo Music Festival
Sat, 29 Jun, 5:00 pm
GigsSenigallia
€25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Dopo viaggi diversi, convergiamo nuovamente.

La spiaggia di velluto di Senigallia accoglierà la seconda edizione del Rotondo Music Festival.

Dal tardo pomeriggio alla notte, la nostra proposta artistica vi guiderà in tre giorni di piacevoli scoperte e in...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Rotondo Music Festival.

Lineup

4
evissimax, IRBIS 37, F.O.X and 4 more

Venue

Rotondo Music Festival

Lungomare Mameli 178, 60019 Senigallia provincia di Ancona, Italia
Doors open5:00 pm

