DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
London DJ and producer duo Eli & Fur make house and techno inspired by late-night parties and their club experiences. With releases on their own label NYX Music, as well as Anjunadeep, Yoshitoshi and more, the pair have also played Boiler Room, Coachella a
Read more
We’re thrilled to welcome back London based duo @eliandfir to The Music Yard! Last year was such a sick show we had to run it back!
- Support: TBA
- 6pm Doors
- Walk-up & table side food & beverage service
- Uber/Lyft/Train to venue
- DO NOT PARK AT TACO BELL OR THE VENUE.
- Drink responsibly
- No large bags
- No dogs
- Enter through the south blvd entrance
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.