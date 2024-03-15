Top track

Eli & Fur - You’re So High (10 Years On)

Eli & Fur

The Music Yard
Fri, 15 Mar, 6:00 pm
DJCharlotte
About Eli & Fur

London DJ and producer duo Eli & Fur make house and techno inspired by late-night parties and their club experiences. With releases on their own label NYX Music, as well as Anjunadeep, Yoshitoshi and more, the pair have also played Boiler Room, Coachella a Read more

Event information

We’re thrilled to welcome back London based duo @eliandfir to The Music Yard! Last year was such a sick show we had to run it back!

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Yopresto Projects.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Eli & Fur

Venue

The Music Yard

2433 South Boulevard, Charlotte, North Carolina 28203, United States
Doors open6:00 pm
750 capacity

FAQs

Event Details

- Support: TBA

- 6pm Doors

- Walk-up & table side food & beverage service

- Uber/Lyft/Train to venue

- DO NOT PARK AT TACO BELL OR THE VENUE.

- Drink responsibly

- No large bags

- No dogs

- Enter through the south blvd entrance

