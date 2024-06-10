DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Chris Distefano: Chrissy the Ally

New Century
Mon, 10 Jun, 7:00 pm
ComedyManchester
From £40.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

AEG presents Chris Distefano: Chrissy the Ally

Chris Distefano is one of today's biggest and most beloved names in comedy. Chris quickly rose to success after being named the funniest person on MTV for his show-stopping performances on the Guy Code/Girl C...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by AEG
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Chris Distefano

Venue

New Century

34 Hanover St, Manchester, M4 4AH
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
1300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.