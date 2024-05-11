Top track

It's Gone

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Psychotic Monks

YES The Pink Room
Sat, 11 May, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
£14.59The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

It's Gone
Got a code?

About

The Psychotic Monks are a band that fleet between the contortions of The Jesus Lizard, the looseness of Sonic Youth, the malevolent electronics of Throbbing Gristle and the organic pulse of Dublin’s Gilla Band, but ultimately create something that feels of...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Grey Lantern + Sour Grapes Records
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Psychotic Monks

Venue

YES The Pink Room

38 Charles St, Manchester M1 7DB, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.