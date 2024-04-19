DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Pleasureinc

The George Tavern
Fri, 19 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Scruff of the Neck presents

Pleasureinc

Friday 19 April 2024 | The George Tavern, London

With support

18+ | £10 Adv | Doo...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Scruff of the Neck.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

PleasureInc.

Venue

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am

