HOMESWTHME: the house warming

The Lower Third
Sat, 24 Feb, 11:00 pm
PartyLondon
£15.71The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

2024 JUST GOT HOTTER ~ TIME TO WARM THIS YEAR UP THE RIGHT WAY

The wait is over... we're back hotter than ever before with a spicy line-up that's sure to set the roof on fire! Expect the usual HOMESWTHME sounds, bringing the best of Dancehall, R&B, Afrobe...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Outernet Venue Ltd.
Venue

The Lower Third

26 Denmark St, London WC2H 8NJ, UK
Doors open11:00 pm

