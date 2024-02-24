DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
2024 JUST GOT HOTTER ~ TIME TO WARM THIS YEAR UP THE RIGHT WAY
The wait is over... we're back hotter than ever before with a spicy line-up that's sure to set the roof on fire! Expect the usual HOMESWTHME sounds, bringing the best of Dancehall, R&B, Afrobe...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.