Lato B live | giovedìsanto

APOLLO CLUB MILANO
Thu, 22 Feb, 9:30 pm
GigsMilano
€10
Il Lato B è un progetto musicale che omaggia Lucio Battisti: Leo Pari (Thegiornalisti), Dario Ciffo (Afterhours, Lombroso), Gianluca De Rubertis (Studio Davoli, Il Genio) e Lino Gitto (The Winstons) stanno portando in giro per l’Italia i più celebri succes...

Questo è un evento 18+
LATO B

APOLLO CLUB MILANO

Via Giosuè Borsi, 9/2, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:30 pm

