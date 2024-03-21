Top track

Techno Brooklyn x Domicile presents BLK MMW

Domicile Miami
Thu, 21 Mar, 11:00 pm
DJMiami
From $18.19

About

We are super excited to have BLK with us for his US debut. This aspiring artist has made groundbreaking achievements such as selling out Belfast’s iconic telegraph building in record timing , selling out a long list of shows across Ireland , Scotland , UK...

Girls 18+ guys 21+
Presented by Domicile.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

blk.

Venue

Domicile Miami

6391 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami, Florida 33150, United States
Doors open11:00 pm

