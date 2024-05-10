Top track

MC Rene - Ich Kehre Heim (feat. Figub Brazlevic)

MC Rene & Figub Brazlevic

Häkken
Fri, 10 May, 7:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€26.93

About

"Der alte Mann und das Beat" Tour 2024

Die Musiklandschaft steht am Vorabend einer Revolution: MC Rene und Figub Brazlevič, zwei ikonische Gestalten aus der Boom Bap-Dimension, starten 2024 ihre bahnbrechende Tour "Der Alte Mann und Das Beat". Diese trans...

Alle Altersgruppen
Präsentiert von OHA! Music, Grossstatttraum & NewDEF
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

MC Rene, Figub Brazlevič

Venue

Häkken

Spielbudenpl. 21, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

