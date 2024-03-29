DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Fiesta del Rock Argentino

Sala Clamores
Fri, 29 Mar, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Todos los clásicos del rock Argentino tocados en riguroso directo por Simuladores ,banda formada por Guille Silveti, Cristian Cifarelli, Nico Martos, Andres el Poto.

(Fito Paez, Charly Garcia, Spinetta,Los Abuelos De La Nada, Miguel Mateos Zas, Los Fabulo...

Menores de 16 acompañados de padre, madre o tutor legal.
Presented by Sala Clamores.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Los Simuladores

Venue

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

