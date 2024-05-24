DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

BACK to 80's con GANSOS ROSAS & BED OF ROSAS

Sala López
Fri, 24 May, 9:00 pm
GigsZaragoza
€16.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Gansos Rosas, el homenaje a Guns N´ Roses con casi 20 años de carrera. Su energía en el escenario y su calidad musical avalada por los miles de fans que les siguen por toda península les ha convertido en la banda tributo más famosa de la península.

Para mayores de 16 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Sala López.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Sala López

C. de Sixto Celorrio, 2, 50015 Zaragoza, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

