Elmiene - Someday

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Elmiene

Cinetol
Sun, 7 Apr, 7:30 pm
GigsAmsterdam
€20.04The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Elmiene + special guests

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Paradiso.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Elmiene

Venue

Cinetol

Tolstraat 182, 1074 VM Amsterdam, Netherlands
Doors open6:30 pm

