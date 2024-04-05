DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

RICO

Robert's Westside
Fri, 5 Apr, 6:30 pm
GigsChicago
From $20.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About RICO

Rico is defined as a band with a rich sound of diversified musical cultures. A mixture of sophisticated melodic genres and ethnicity coming together is the essence of Rico! This sound can be heard on their CD’s entitled “Make Music (2010)” and “Casa De Tam Read more

Event information

Robert's Westside Presents:

RICO

GA Advance: $15 + Service Fees

GA Day Of Show: $18 + Service Fees

Reserved Seating + GA: $20 + Service Fees.

  General Admission tickets do not include reserved seating. There will be limited GA seating available for t...

This is a 21+ event (Under 21 w/ Parent / Guardian).
Presented by Robert's Westside.
Lineup

RICO

Venue

Robert's Westside

7321 Madison Street, Forest Park, Illinois 60130, United States
Doors open6:30 pm

