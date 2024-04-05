DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Rico is defined as a band with a rich sound of diversified musical cultures. A mixture of sophisticated melodic genres and ethnicity coming together is the essence of Rico! This sound can be heard on their CD’s entitled “Make Music (2010)” and “Casa De Tam
Read more
Robert's Westside Presents:
RICO
GA Advance: $15 + Service Fees
GA Day Of Show: $18 + Service Fees
Reserved Seating + GA: $20 + Service Fees.
General Admission tickets do not include reserved seating. There will be limited GA seating available for t...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.