John Digweed - John Digweed Live in Cordoba - Continuous Mix CD 1

Bedrock presents: John Digweed

HERE at Outernet
Thu, 28 Mar, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Bedrock records returns to London city for their annual Easter Bank Holiday party. Join John Digweed as he takes over HERE for the very first time. If you have ever been to a Bedrock party, you know its sells out in advance. Act now to witness one of the s...

This is an 18+ event
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

John Digweed

Venue

HERE at Outernet

Denmark St, Charing Cross Rd, London WC2H 0LA, UK
Doors open10:00 pm
Event ends4:00 am
Accessibility information

