Corte Fino

Malanga Café
Sat, 27 Jan, 10:00 pm
GigsIbiza
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Corte Fino, exquisito dj e insano coleccionista de vinilos francés, vuelve a Malanga (grande gustazo!) con su maleta de discos cargada de funk, soul, disco, boogie y afro para volver a poner la pista on fire y hacernos gastar suela durante toda la noche! C...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Malanga Café.
Lineup

Corte Fino

Venue

Malanga Café

Carrer De Carles V, 07800 Ibiza, Balearic Islands, Spain
Doors open10:00 pm

