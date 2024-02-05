DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Psyches Lighthouse, Sean Thornton, Sara Brodksy, Sunchoked, Owt Rocnes, Robbing the Bride

Purgatory
Mon, 5 Feb, 8:00 pm
Come hang out on a Monday evening at your favorite Bushwick spot for a night of music, community, fun, queer stuff, banter, free self-expression, freeform art, memories being made, good times being had. Come by!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Purgatory.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

