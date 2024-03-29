DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Apurva Tamang and the Band + Prashant Ezekiel Rai

Scala
Fri, 29 Mar, 9:00 pm
GigsLondon
£45.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Apurva Tamang is a singer-songwriter from Mirik, Darjeeling, IN. He has garnered a great amount of audience in just 2 years being one of the highly streamed Nepali Artist on Spotify. He has numerous hits like ‘Mann Ka Bhawana’, ‘Sunideu’, ‘Timi Sangai’, 'B...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by BSK Entertainment.
Lineup

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Doors open9:00 pm
Event ends5:00 am
800 capacity
