Red Fang

Gorilla
Tue, 13 Aug, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
£27.15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Action! presents

Red Fang

+ Support

This is a 14+ event.
Presented by Action!
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Red Fang

Venue

Gorilla

54-56 Whitworth St W, Manchester M1 5WW
Doors open7:30 pm
550 capacity
Accessibility information

