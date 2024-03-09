Top track

Carneyval

The Club at Hotel Indigo
Sat, 9 Mar, 11:00 pm
New York
From $20.96

About

Join us for a night at the newly renovated 14th floor inside Hotel Indigo with Carneyval.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Project 91.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Carneyval

Venue

The Club at Hotel Indigo

180 Orchard Street, 14th floor, New York City, New York 10002, United States
Doors open 11:00 pm

