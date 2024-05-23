DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Yellowstraps Festival Mil·leni 25

La Nau
23 May - 24 May
GigsBarcelona
€19.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Durante casi una década, YellowStraps, banda de Bruselas formada inicialmente por los hermanos Yvan y Alban Murenzi, ha cultivado un tipo de neo soul y rap único que ya ha quedado como sello inherente al nombre artístico.

Actualmente, el proyecto lo lleva...

Para mayores de 16 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Concert Studio.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

YellowStraps

Venue

La Nau

Carrer d'Àlaba, 30, 08005 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

