DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Adi Scotheque

The Shacklewell Arms
Sun, 25 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

ADI SCOTHEQUE can really only be described as somethin that sounds like 'boop-boop-debeep bop whoo'! The bright-and-sparkly new persona of fka frontwoman of Beatfoot and Deaf Chonky (Life & Death, Garzen) meshes together synth-punk, yé-yé and country. Sass...

This is an 18+ event (photo ID required)
Presented by Bad Vibrations
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Adi Bronicki

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.