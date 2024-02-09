DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Fluida - Non Binary Techno | Milan Edition

Distretto Industriale 4
Fri, 9 Feb, 11:00 pm
DJMilano
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

VENERDI 09 FEBBRAIO

Per la prima volta

FLUIDA non binary techno

Sbarca a Milano !

11pm

DISTRETTO INDUSTRIALE 4

𝐅𝐋𝐔𝐈𝐃𝐀 - 𝐧𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨

@fluida.party

è in collaborazione con @laroboterie

Start 11 pm

#hardtechno dj set

𝐇𝐔...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Il Condominio APS.

Lineup

1
Hu, Fivequestionmarks, Produkkt and 1 more

Venue

Distretto Industriale 4

Via Vincenzo Toffetti, 25, 20139 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

