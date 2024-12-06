DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Front 242

The Black Lab
Fri, 6 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLille
€46.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Front 242 to end their live concert career.

It is with a heavy mix of emotion that Front 242 announces their final concerts, taking place in the fall and winter of 2024-2025. “We sadly close this great adventure, some 40 years in the making, of amazing fe...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Persona Grata.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Front 242

Venue

The Black Lab

8 Rue Des Champs, 59290 Wasquehal, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

