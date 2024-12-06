DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Front 242 to end their live concert career.
It is with a heavy mix of emotion that Front 242 announces their final concerts, taking place in the fall and winter of 2024-2025. “We sadly close this great adventure, some 40 years in the making, of amazing fe...
