DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Chiddy Bang

recordBar
Fri, 31 May, 7:00 pm
GigsKansas City
$24.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

TIMELESS presents Chiddy Bang!

Chidera Anamege, now known by his stage name Chiddy Bang, is an American rapper from Philadelphia, PA. Chiddy Bang’s original member makeup disbanded in 2012, when he and his partner released their first studio album, Breakf...

18 and over event / under 18 allowed with parent or guardian
Presented by recordBar.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Chiddy Bang, Stylez, Baby Bkc and 1 more

Venue

recordBar

1520 Grand Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64108, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

