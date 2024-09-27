DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
+ Sleep’s cousin & Lieu + Chrome (DJ)
Considered by many to be one of the most electrifying hip-hop artists to emerge from the cold shores of the UK, BLACK JOSH continues to impress, shock and bemuse in equal measure. He’s been on it since early, forming...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.