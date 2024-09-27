Top track

Black Josh - Council Pop

Black Josh

Norwich Arts Centre
Fri, 27 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsNorwich
£12.43The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

+ Sleep’s cousin & Lieu + Chrome (DJ)

Considered by many to be one of the most electrifying hip-hop artists to emerge from the cold shores of the UK, BLACK JOSH continues to impress, shock and bemuse in equal measure. He’s been on it since early, forming...

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Norwich Arts Centre.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Black Josh

Venue

Norwich Arts Centre

51 St Benedicts St, Norwich NR2 4PG, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
260 capacity

