DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

La Fève

Stereolux
Thu, 23 May, 8:30 pm
GigsNantes
€29.70

About

« 2020, « Kolaf » avait attiré tous les regards du game sur La Fève. En 2021 « ERRR » l’avait propulsé en première position de la Draft. « 24 » est venu confirmer son statut de MVP.

La sincérité et la pertinence dont La Fève fait preuve dans la manière de...

Moins de 16 ans obligatoirement accompagné d'un parent
Krumpp Music présente, en accord avec Pedro Booking
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

La Fève

Venue

Stereolux

4 Bd Léon Bureau, 44200 Nantes, France
Doors open7:30 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.