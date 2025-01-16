Top track

Zélie

La Cigale
Thu, 16 Jan 2025, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€28.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

« Est-ce que je préfère être moi quitte à les perdre ? Est-ce mes vingt-ans qui réveillent tous ces non-dits ? Est-ce que le bonheur nous a glissé des mains ? Est-ce que j’ai l’énergie qu’il faut pour la lutte ? »

Des questions, Zélie en a plein la tê...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par PLAY TWO LIVE & LOW WOOD
Lineup

Zélie

Venue

La Cigale

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

