The Murder Capital + Leatherette / FSLS24

Cortile del Castello Estense
Sat, 8 Jun, 9:00 pm
GigsFerrara
€34.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Arrivano The Murder Capital nella splendida cornice del Cortile del Castello Estense.

É la band dublinese il quarto nome annunciato dal Festival Ferrara Sotto le Stelle per la sua 28esima edizione.

Tutte le età
Presentato da Ferrara sotto le stelle

Lineup

Leatherette, The Murder Capital

Venue

Cortile del Castello Estense

Largo Castello 1, 44121 Ferrara provincia di Ferrara, Italia
Doors open7:30 pm

