Labyrinth presents: Mahmut Orhan London Debut

Electric Brixton
Fri, 31 May, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
From £59.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Wow London. A quick 45 minute sell out for Mahmut Orhan's London debut. We're pleased to announce that due to demand, we've been able to add a new date with Mahmut on May 31st that makes his first journey to the UK capital a Mahmut Orhan weekender at***...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Labyrinth Events.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mahmut Orhan

Venue

Electric Brixton

Town Hall Parade, London SW2 1RJ
Doors open10:00 pm

