DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

State Faults w/ Frail Body, Lords Of Death, Bottom Surgery

The Griffin
Mon, 8 Jul, 8:00 pm
GigsLas Vegas
From $15.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

STATE FAULTS and FRAIL BODY take over the back room at The Griffin Monday July 8th with locals Lords Of Death and Bottom Surgery!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Pulsar Presents.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Frail Body, State Faults

Venue

The Griffin

511 Fremont St, Las Vegas, Nevada 89101, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.