Gemini Festival | Weekend Pass

DUMBO / BINARIO CENTRALE
Fri, 17 May, 10:00 pm
€40

About

Contaminazioni artistiche, dimensioni sonore, ibridazioni di generi: la seconda edizione di Gemini sta arrivando ✨

Venerdì 17 e sabato 18, Gemini Festival: Tony Humphries, Acid Arab, Christian Löffler, Optimo Espacio, Maria Chiara Argirò, Rival Consoles e...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Shape.

Lineup

3
Acid Arab, Tony Humphries, Rival Consoles and 3 more

Venue

DUMBO / BINARIO CENTRALE

Via Camillo Casarini, 19, 40131 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

