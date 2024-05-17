DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Contaminazioni artistiche, dimensioni sonore, ibridazioni di generi: la seconda edizione di Gemini sta arrivando ✨
Venerdì 17 e sabato 18, Gemini Festival: Tony Humphries, Acid Arab, Christian Löffler, Optimo Espacio, Maria Chiara Argirò, Rival Consoles e...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.