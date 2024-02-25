DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Unboxing - Sesso, amore e anche no

Monk - Sala Teatro
Sun, 25 Feb, 7:30 pm
TalkRoma
€6.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Una sessuologa, un poeta, una scatola. E il pubblico che ha biglietti di tre colori diversi: rosso per le domande sul sesso, giallo per quelle sull'amore, azzurro per quelle sull'anche no: ovvero tutto il resto. Unboxing è un'ora e mezza di domande anonime...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Ausgang Srl.

Venue

Monk - Sala Teatro

Via Giuseppe Mirri, 35, 00159 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open6:30 pm

