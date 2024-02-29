Top track

Chinese Man - Trouble

Chinese Man - We've Been Here Before Release Party

211
Thu, 29 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

7 ans, le temps nécessaire pour explorer de nouveaux espaces, faire le tour de Salune et revenir en force : Le trio Chinese Man retrouve sa liaison avec la terre en 2024 et dévoilera le 1er Mars prochain son nouvel album « We’ve Been Here Before ».   Pour...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par croixement pour tous.
Lineup

2
Stogie T, Isadora, Chinese Man and 2 more

Venue

211

211 Av. Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

