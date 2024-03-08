DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

nb_dnb #2

The Baby G
Fri, 8 Mar, 9:00 pm
PartyToronto
CA$16.29The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

nb_dnb - A new Drum & Bass Rave Series by events curator Clandesdance, focused on uplifting the Trans & Non-Binary Community, and our vocal allies!

Curated by StacXion, & Sappho.xd (Dream Delivery)

Resident Djs: Estella Maise (Ms.Gothicfish - PU...

This is an 19+ event
Presented by nb_dnb
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Baby G

1608 Dundas Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6K 1T8, Canada
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.