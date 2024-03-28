DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
We can't wait to welcome The Staves and their galvanising guitars, rollicking rhythms, and harmonies so intoxicating there should be an arrest warrant out for them!
• This album is due to be released on 22nd March, so you will be able to collect the album...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.