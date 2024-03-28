Top track

The Staves - All Now

The Staves: Live + Signing

Resident Music
Thu, 28 Mar, 6:30 pm
GigsBrighton and Hove
About

We can't wait to welcome The Staves and their galvanising guitars, rollicking rhythms, and harmonies so intoxicating there should be an arrest warrant out for them!

• This album is due to be released on 22nd March, so you will be able to collect the album...

All ages
Presented by Resident Music.
Lineup

The Staves

Venue

Resident Music

28 Kensington Gardens, Brighton, BN1 4AL, United Kingdom
Doors open6:15 pm
180 capacity

