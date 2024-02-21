DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
FAR, FAR
Es un viaje poético entre imágenes, texto, otros y canciones que navega para cuestionarse qué es el equilibrio inestable. El mar es el acompañante. Esto es un ensayo de estilo, una probatura de lo que llamo paisaje viviente.
