Lero Lero in concerto

BIKO
Sat, 2 Mar, 9:45 pm
GigsMilano
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Lero Lero è un collettivo aperto nato nel 2022, come conseguenza di una profonda immersione nell’archivio di documenti relativi alla musica di tradizione orale siciliana. A curare il progetto sono Alessio Bondì, Fabio Rizzo e Donato Di Trapani***...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Circolo Arci BIKO.

Lineup

Lero Lero

Venue

BIKO

Via Ettore Ponti, 40, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:45 pm

