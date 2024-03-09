DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

DLT Dublin

The Bernard Shaw
Sat, 9 Mar, 4:00 pm
PartyDublin
From €22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

To our Irish family, we're coming back to Dublin on 9.03.24, everytime we'cve touched down in Dublin we've bought the energy and it's been one of our best parties of the year, this is our first DLT of the year, let's make it one to remember, all roads lead...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by DLT.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Bernard Shaw

Cross Guns Bridge, Drumcondra, Dublin 9, D09 XW44, Ireland
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.