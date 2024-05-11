Top track

Mungo's Hi Fi (All Night Long)

Village Underground
Sat, 11 May, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
From £17.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Jump Up Quickly
About

For the first time ever, Mungo's Hi Fi plays ALL NIGHT LONG in London's famous venue, Village Underground.

"After 24 years of playing beautiful bass music all over the world, we are FINALLY doing our first ever ALL NIGHT LONG session.

"This show will be...

Presented by Columbo Group.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mungo’s Hi Fi

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Doors open11:00 pm
700 capacity
