Mark Thomas - Work in Progress

The Bill Murray
Tue, 2 Jul, 6:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£8.50
Mark Thomas is 61 and has been doing stand up and theatre for 38.5 years and this show is back to stand up.

Jokes, rants, politics, play and the occasional sing song.

If you don’t know what he does ask your parents.

In his time he has won awards (curren...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Mark Thomas

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

