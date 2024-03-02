DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us for an amazing day party at Rock Steady - Atlanta on Tue Mar 2, 2024! Get ready to immerse yourself in a party with great DJs and energy. All The Feels is a house-based event infused with Hip Hop, R&B, and remixes. Dance the night away to the sound...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.