All The Feels

Rock Steady
Sat, 2 Mar, 4:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join us for an amazing day party at Rock Steady - Atlanta on Tue Mar 2, 2024! Get ready to immerse yourself in a party with great DJs and energy. All The Feels is a house-based event infused with Hip Hop, R&B, and remixes. Dance the night away to the sound...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by AE Media Productions.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
DJ Euts, DJ Hi-Key, SMARTT and 2 more

Venue

Rock Steady

907 Marietta St NW, Atlanta, GA 30318, USA
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm

