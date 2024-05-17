Top track

The Iron Horse (Gallows Frontier, Act II)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Wayfarer, Sonja, Valdrin

The Garrison
Fri, 17 May, 7:00 pm
GigsToronto
CA$42.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Iron Horse (Gallows Frontier, Act II)
Got a code?

About

WAYFARER (Century Media) is the pre-eminent Western American Metal band. Composed of four black clad players from Denver, Colorado, the band’s sound draws from the deep wells of black metal, gothic country, and americana - creating a thunderous and uniquel...

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Transmit Presents.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Valdrin, Sonja, Wayfarer

Venue

The Garrison

1197 Dundas Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1X3, Canada
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.