Solshine Reverie: On The Road Tour

The Point
Sat, 23 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsChicago
$12.47
Come out and support your local artists as they compete for a spot on the Solshine Reverie lineup ~ win a festival pass!

Submit to play >> https://forms.gle/yWkAD1iRujkKzAWY9

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Summer Camp
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Point

1565 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60622, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

