Top track

La Kamarade & Kissing Gate - Moving Clothes

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Kissing Gate, Clémentine March, Siblings,Greytooth

The Social
Tue, 5 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£7.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

La Kamarade & Kissing Gate - Moving Clothes
Got a code?

About

Down, Down, Down presents Kissing Gate, Clémentine March, Siblings and Greytooth. Cool!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Down Down Down
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Social

5 Little Portland Street, Westminster, London, W1W 7JA, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.