Gemen - PANAME PETIT CAFÉ

Gemen

La Boule Noire
Sat, 4 May, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Gemen - PANAME PETIT CAFÉ
About

Gemen est un rappeur lyonnais d’origine roumaine âgé de 21ans. S’essayant aux freestyles, l’écriture et la production dès son adolescence, il trouve sa voie petit à petit dans des styles et sonorités différentes du rap ce qu’il confirme depuis la sortie de...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans.
Présenté par Clear Waters Productions.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Gemen

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

