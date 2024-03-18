DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Linda Loves Bingo: Drag Bingo in the Tasting Room

Brooklyn Brewery
Mon, 18 Mar, 6:30 pm
PartyNew York
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Get ready for an unforgettable experience with Linda Loves Bingo! Join us at The Brooklyn Brewery Tasting Room, located at 79 North 11th St, Brooklyn, NY 11249, for an extraordinary night of fun and excitement.

Linda Simpson, New York’s #1 bingo drag quee...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Brooklyn Brewery
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Brooklyn Brewery

79 North 11th Street, Brooklyn, New York 11249, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.