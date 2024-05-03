Top track

CVC

Village Underground
Fri, 3 May, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £17.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

CVC, or Church Village Collective in full, named their band after the sleepy Welsh town they come from and their plan to bring international renown to their hometown is now well underway!

The six-piece musical collective are influenced by Snoop Dogg, Cros...

Presented by SJM Concerts.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

CVC

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
700 capacity
Accessibility information

