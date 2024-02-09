DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Raciones de música variada, vermú y el mejor rollo de Madrid cada viernes.
Tu entrada incluye:
- Vermú de invitación (hasta la 1:00am)
- Copa (hasta las 2:00am)*
*El ticket de copa es canjeable a cualquier hora de la noche, pero sólo será expedido...
