DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Casa Pepa: John Pollõn

Teatro Magno
Fri, 9 Feb, 11:59 pm
PartyMadrid
From €20

About

Raciones de música variada, vermú y el mejor rollo de Madrid cada viernes.

Tu entrada incluye:

- Vermú de invitación (hasta la 1:00am)

- Copa (hasta las 2:00am)*

*El ticket de copa es canjeable a cualquier hora de la noche, pero sólo será expedido...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Casa Pepa.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
John Pollõn, Lavidadejaime, DJ Popi and 1 more

Venue

Teatro Magno

C. de Cedaceros, 7, 28014 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:59 pm

