DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Emo Karaoke

Drinks Lounge
Tue, 13 Feb, 9:00 pm
GigsAustin
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

EMO KARAOKE - U KNOW HOW WE DO <3

COME LET IT ALL OUT WITH YOUR LOCAL EMO CLUB

~ FREE ~ RSVP HERE

new songs are added consistently / requests are welcomed!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Texas Emo Club.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Drinks Lounge

2001 East Cesar Chavez Street, Austin, Texas 78702, United States
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.