Paname Ol Starz presents Feel The Bass

La Rotonde
Sat, 17 Feb, 11:00 pm
PartyParis
From €10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Paname Ol Starz is glad to introduce you their new concept ''Feel The Bass''. A way for everybody to celebrate music frequencies and particularly the bass with a journey through sounds & emotions.

No prejudices

No expectations

Let go & release, the DJ’s...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par RK Productions
Lineup

1
Anais B, Dimension, Bydone and 1 more

La Rotonde

6 Place de la Bataille de Stalingrad, 75019 Paris, France
Doors open11:00 pm

